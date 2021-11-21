Ben Bun Wong Sells 40,000 Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $843,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

VZIO opened at $20.33 on Friday. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

