Benchmark Downgrades Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) to Hold

Benchmark downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

TRIL has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a hold rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TRIL stock opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 387.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 501,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 398,567 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,455,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 7.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,725,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,134,000 after purchasing an additional 251,830 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,381,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,405,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $116,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.