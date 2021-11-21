Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bentley Systems Incorporated is a provider of software solutions to engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, constructors and owner-operators for the design, construction and operations of infrastructure. Bentley Systems Incorporated is based in Exton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BSY. KeyCorp upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.91.

BSY stock opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.09. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $33.01 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.71.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $199,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,108,344. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 906.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 166.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

