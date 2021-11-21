Berenberg Bank Increases Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 275

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 256 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.59) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 305 ($3.98) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 282.50 ($3.69).

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

