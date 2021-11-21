Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.29.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of STRO stock opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.27. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 10.63 and a current ratio of 7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $812.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $72,729.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,952,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,779,000 after buying an additional 104,375 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,233,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,194,000 after buying an additional 518,314 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after buying an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,063,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,355,000 after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.