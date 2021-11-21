Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 890 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AKAM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.73.

Shares of AKAM opened at $110.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

