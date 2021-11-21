Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 38 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Gartner by 6,628.7% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 82,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,996,000 after buying an additional 81,334 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 250.0% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $135,544,000 after purchasing an additional 37,419 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $341.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $302.86.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,700 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.71, for a total transaction of $518,007.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,472,577.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,063 shares of company stock worth $12,901,058 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $334.55 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.74 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.22 and its 200 day moving average is $281.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.56.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

