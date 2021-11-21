Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $207.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $201.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total transaction of $351,129.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total transaction of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,596. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

