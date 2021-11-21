Berman Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MetLife by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after buying an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 496,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,742,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 86,859 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.23.

NYSE MET opened at $61.15 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $44.62 and a one year high of $67.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.73. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.63%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.