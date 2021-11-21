Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 57 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 198.8% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 8,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,220 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,037,000 after purchasing an additional 30,264 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,823 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,977,000 after purchasing an additional 28,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $476.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.23.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $405.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $419.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.45. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $324.34 and a one year high of $463.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total value of $32,690,241.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,387 shares of company stock worth $35,732,390. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

