Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.200-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Berry Global Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.20-7.70 EPS.

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $65.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,546,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,250. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.41 and its 200-day moving average is $65.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.59. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.27.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Berry Global Group stock. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

