Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Down to $9.53

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.53, but opened at $9.15. Berry shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 3,103 shares traded.

BRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice cut shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Berry in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

The stock has a market cap of $718.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.63 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Berry’s payout ratio is -21.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Berry by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Berry by 1,387.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry by 66.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

