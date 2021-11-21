BidiPass Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BidiPass has a market cap of $169,716.85 and approximately $73.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00047208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00219285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00087760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011503 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BidiPass Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

