Biffa (LON:BIFF) Cut to “Hold” at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Biffa (LON:BIFF) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 430 ($5.62).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price on shares of Biffa in a report on Thursday.

Shares of BIFF stock opened at GBX 356.50 ($4.66) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 377.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 340.69. The company has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -26.02. Biffa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 419.50 ($5.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th.

In related news, insider Michael Topham sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £478,750 ($625,489.94). Also, insider Richard Pike sold 26,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 354 ($4.63), for a total value of £94,093.20 ($122,933.37).

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

