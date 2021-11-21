Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $53.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have slid and underperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock came under pressure following the company’s dismal performance in second-quarter fiscal 2021, wherein both the top and bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and fell year over year. Comps declined sharply 13.2%. Continued supply chain and freight headwinds, as well as other inflationary pressures hurt the company’s results. Management also cautioned about supply chain headwinds to continue into Fall and Holiday. Consequently, Big Lots issued a bleak outlook for the third quarter and fiscal 2021. Nonetheless, Big Lots has been experiencing strength in its Operation North Star strategy and is focused on its key drivers including customer growth, merchandise productivity and store count. Its e-commerce business also bodes well.”

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Big Lots from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.12. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,494,000 after buying an additional 119,085 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,051,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,427,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,252,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,703,000 after buying an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 726,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,495,000 after buying an additional 22,420 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

