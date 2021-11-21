Binamon Price Hits $0.34 on Major Exchanges (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 21st. Binamon has a market capitalization of $38.69 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binamon has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Binamon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00075088 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.18 or 0.00090475 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,293.91 or 0.07304599 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,862.81 or 1.00134710 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

