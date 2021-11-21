BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) CEO Buys $11,000.00 in Stock

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) CEO Peter Altman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioCardia stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $37.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.70. BioCardia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.

Get BioCardia alerts:

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter worth approximately $1,325,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 166,396 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BioCardia by 175.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioCardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 22.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.