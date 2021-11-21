BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) CEO Buys $11,000.00 in Stock

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) CEO Peter Altman bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
BioCardia stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a market cap of $37.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.70. BioCardia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $8.60.
BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. BioCardia had a negative net margin of 1,237.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.
BioCardia Company Profile
BioCardia, Inc operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company. It develops novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. The firm offers proprietary comprehensive biotherapeutic solutions for cardiovascular disease under the CardiAMP and CardiALLO brand. It operates in only one business segment, which is a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company developing novel therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases with large unmet medical needs.
