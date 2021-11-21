Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 20th. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $2,972.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

