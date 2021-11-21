Bitcoin Gold Trading Down 9.6% Over Last Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 21st. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $17.50 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $59.69 or 0.00100762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.00 or 0.00346053 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.66 or 0.00176677 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004677 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.