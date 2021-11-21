Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Down 41.4% This Week

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can now be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Rhodium alerts:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 196.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

Bitcoin Rhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Rhodium is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Rhodium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Rhodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Rhodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Rhodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Rhodium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.