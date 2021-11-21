Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) CFO Robert L. Winspear Acquires 89,000 Shares

Blackboxstocks Inc (NASDAQ:BLBX) CFO Robert L. Winspear bought 89,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $417,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BLBX opened at $3.29 on Friday. Blackboxstocks Inc has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $8.00.

Blackboxstocks Company Profile

Blackboxstocks, Inc engages in the operation of a financial technology and social media platform. It offers real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and option traders. The company was founded on October 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

