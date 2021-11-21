BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.090-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $113 million-$114 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.58 million.BlackLine also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.590-$0.620 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BL. Oppenheimer upped their target price on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.90.

Get BlackLine alerts:

NASDAQ BL opened at $119.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.45. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.87 and a beta of 0.83.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.99, for a total value of $53,419.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,979,859.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,443 shares of company stock worth $39,332,858. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.