BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the October 14th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:BGY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. 112,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,179. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.37. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 730,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after purchasing an additional 129,059 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 249,972 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,532,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after purchasing an additional 28,957 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

