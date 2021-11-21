BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Short Interest Down 23.3% in October

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the October 14th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

NYSE BKN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.43. 22,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,640. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.31. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.