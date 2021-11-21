Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on BLDE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

BLDE stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $9.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,889. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27. Blade Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,905,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.