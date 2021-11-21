BMO Capital Markets Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.45.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$22.97 on Thursday. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

