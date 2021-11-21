BMO Capital Markets Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$30.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a C$33.50 price target on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Ero Copper and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.45.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$22.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$17.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

