Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYPLF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS BYPLF opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.01. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

