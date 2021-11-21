boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) Short Interest Up 37.1% in October

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHHOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,655,800 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the October 14th total of 3,395,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,790.7 days.

BHHOF opened at $2.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. boohoo group has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BHHOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.