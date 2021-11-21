BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BorgWarner’s buyout of Delphi Technologies has strengthened its electric propulsion leadership. Also, the acquisition of AKASOL, completed in June, has expanded BorgWarner’s commercial vehicle electrification capabilities and is set to aid in the top-line growth. The company expects hybrid and electric technologies to be its major revenue drivers. In fact, it targets electrification revenues of $2.5 billion by 2025 per its Charging Forward initiative. However, High R&D costs associated with electrification-related programs are likely to limit near-term margins. Chip-related headwinds including manufacturing inefficiencies, tough labor market, logistical challenges, and high commodity and freight costs will also play spoilsports. Rising debt levels is another concern. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

BWA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BorgWarner from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.92.

NYSE BWA opened at $45.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.16. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $36.26 and a 12-month high of $55.55.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.12%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $281,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 123,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,252,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after purchasing an additional 316,327 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 47.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 941.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 202,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 182,887 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 16.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

