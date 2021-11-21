Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Stock Rating Lowered by Exane BNP Paribas

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BOUYF. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bouygues in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bouygues in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Bouygues from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.20 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Bouygues stock opened at $37.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Bouygues has a one year low of $36.74 and a one year high of $43.07.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Bouygues had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bouygues will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA provides constructions for building, civil works, energy and services, property, roads and coals. The firm provides commercial, highway and residential construction and mobile telecommunication services. It provides construction businesses, bouygues construction bouygues immobilier, and colas.

