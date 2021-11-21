BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BPXXY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BPER Banca in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BPER Banca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BPXXY opened at $4.64 on Friday. BPER Banca has a 1-year low of $4.35 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

