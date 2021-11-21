Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.12-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. Brady also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.120-$3.320 EPS.

Shares of BRC stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,144. Brady has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.78.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Brady had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brady will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is 36.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Brady by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Brady by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Brady by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

