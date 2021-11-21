Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Short Interest Update

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 444,300 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the October 14th total of 315,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 482,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTWN opened at $9.97 on Friday. Bridgetown has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $25.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Bridgetown during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bridgetown by 9,238.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bridgetown by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

