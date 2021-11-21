Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Brigham Minerals has a payout ratio of 116.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Brigham Minerals to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.8%.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Shares of MNRL stock opened at $21.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -198.07 and a beta of 2.30. Brigham Minerals has a 12 month low of $10.13 and a 12 month high of $25.49.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brigham Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $181,583.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,149 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Brigham Minerals by 12.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.