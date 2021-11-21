Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 34.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at $234,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 77.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 53.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.99. The firm has a market cap of $128.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.11 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -81.67%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.