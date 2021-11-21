British Land (LON:BLND) Earns Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 618 ($8.07) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 585 ($7.64) price objective on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 522.50 ($6.83).

Shares of LON:BLND opened at GBX 528.80 ($6.91) on Wednesday. British Land has a 52-week low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20). The stock has a market cap of £4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 503.19 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 511.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.32 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. British Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.08%.

In other British Land news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of British Land stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total transaction of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

