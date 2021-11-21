Brokerages Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CNHI shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE CNHI traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,070. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $19.22. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.