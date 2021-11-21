Brokerages Anticipate Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Colfax posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colfax will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Colfax.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE CFX traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,637. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.18. Colfax has a 52 week low of $34.94 and a 52 week high of $54.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 7,289 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $394,334.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 215,823 shares of company stock worth $10,848,261. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Colfax by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Colfax by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Colfax (CFX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.