Brokerages Anticipate Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Equities analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) will post $100.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $100.60 million and the lowest is $100.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full-year sales of $365.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $365.50 million to $366.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $482.56 million, with estimates ranging from $477.18 million to $488.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshworks.

Get Freshworks alerts:

FRSH stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.31. 699,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,268. Freshworks has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $53.36.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,770 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $108,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshworks (FRSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.