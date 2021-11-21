Brokerages Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.78.

Shares of HBAN opened at $16.02 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.80%.

In other news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 67,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $1,088,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 343,529 shares of company stock worth $5,503,706. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $607,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 87,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 12.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,777 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 145,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

