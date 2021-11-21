Brokerages Anticipate Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to Announce $7.92 EPS

Analysts expect Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.92 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $7.16 and the highest is $11.88. Lockheed Martin posted earnings of $6.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full year earnings of $23.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.45 to $27.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $26.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.64 to $28.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

LMT opened at $341.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after acquiring an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,549,296,000 after acquiring an additional 143,670 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,654,562,000 after acquiring an additional 360,691 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lockheed Martin (LMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.