Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report $20.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the highest is $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

NGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

NGM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. 337,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $1,632,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.