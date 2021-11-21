Brokerages Anticipate NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report $20.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.90 million and the highest is $22.00 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals posted sales of $19.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $78.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $79.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.90% and a negative return on equity of 34.43%.

NGM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

NGM traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.96. 337,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.81. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

In other NGM Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO David J. Woodhouse sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $591,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $1,632,800 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 104.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 74,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 172,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 72,696 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,031,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

