Brokerages Anticipate Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.80 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will announce sales of $144.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $144.18 million and the highest is $146.40 million. Tenable posted sales of $118.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $536.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.30 million to $538.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $638.64 million, with estimates ranging from $628.40 million to $645.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TENB. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 538,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,218. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.54.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,794 shares of company stock valued at $4,594,244. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tenable by 5.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 908,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,924,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 4.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,232,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,868,000 after buying an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 18.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 69,479 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the third quarter worth about $18,151,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Tenable by 200.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 58,664 shares in the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

