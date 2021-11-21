Brokerages Expect Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) to Announce -$0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Imago BioSciences Inc (NASDAQ:IMGO) will report ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($2.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.62) to ($1.57). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Imago BioSciences.

Get Imago BioSciences alerts:

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.10).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Imago BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imago BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Imago BioSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.80. 113,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,130. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGO. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,458,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,709,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Imago BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Imago BioSciences Company Profile

Imago BioSciences Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms. Imago BioSciences Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Imago BioSciences (IMGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Imago BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imago BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.