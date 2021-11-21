Brokerages Expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.59. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Modine Manufacturing stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.86. The stock had a trading volume of 519,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,717. The company has a market cap of $614.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 10.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,466,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,281,000 after acquiring an additional 341,759 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 11.5% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,033,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,372,000 after buying an additional 312,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,667,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,258,000 after buying an additional 89,748 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 2.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,774,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,431,000 after buying an additional 43,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 57.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,022,000 after buying an additional 483,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

