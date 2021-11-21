Brokerages Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target at $93.13

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.71.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,672 shares of company stock worth $2,521,905 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AtriCure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AtriCure stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 172,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,486. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

