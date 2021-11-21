Brokerages Set Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Price Target at €84.44

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €84.44 ($95.95).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DRW3 shares. Warburg Research set a €88.70 ($100.80) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($80.68) price objective on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, October 15th.

ETR DRW3 traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during trading on Thursday, reaching €70.65 ($80.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $717.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.70 ($68.98) and a twelve month high of €82.70 ($93.98). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €73.65.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

