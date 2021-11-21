Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Target Price at $9.69

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.69.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.96 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 198,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,078. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 10,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total value of $94,234.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,493,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 236,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 106,900 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 352,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

