Brokerages Set Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Target Price at $17.33

Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Sharps Compliance in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ SMED traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $8.01. 57,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,336. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Sharps Compliance has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The company has a market capitalization of $154.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of -0.28.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $13.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 156.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78,838 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 256,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 78,348 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Sharps Compliance by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $2,078,000. 47.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

